GBP/USD picks up bids to reverse intraday losses, defending the previous day’s bounce off one-week low heading into Wednesday’s London open. Even so, the Cable pair remains down for the fourth …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD ignores downbeat options market signals to aim for 1.2350 retest - February 1, 2023
- GBP/USD Analysis: Bearish double-top in the making, FOMC in focus ahead of BoE on Thursday - February 1, 2023
- GBP/USD finds cushion around 1.2300 as USD Index retreats, Fed-BoE policy hogs limelight - February 1, 2023