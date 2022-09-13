In the opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang, GBP/USD could extend the rebound to the 1.1760 region in the near term. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “ …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD improves the outlook and could retest 1.1760 – UOB - September 13, 2022
- GBP/USD sees an upside above 1.1700 ahead of UK employment and US Inflation data - September 13, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises on renewed risk appetite - September 12, 2022