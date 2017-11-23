EUR/GBP: early bulls caught the worm in holiday markets GBP/USD has been bid this week and bulls relished in the hawkish BoE members, testifying at the Treasury Select Committee, who added to the bullish flavour around the pound on Tuesday. Despite the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD in a phase of consolidation in Thanksgiving holidays resting on 1.33 - November 23, 2017
- GBP/USD analysis: Pound saved by absence of dollar’s demand - November 23, 2017
- Pound v US dollar: Pound slips from three-week high as Hammond defends Budget 2017 - November 23, 2017