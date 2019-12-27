GBP/USD Intraday: bullish bias above 1.2960

EUR/USD is gaining ground on broad-based dollar selling. The pair is closing on a crucial trendline hurdle at 1.1140. With gold rising amid trade optimism, a breakout looks likely. GBP/USD extends the …
