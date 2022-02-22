GBP/USD is bleeding out towards the lows of the day as Ukraine crisis weighs

GBP/USD slides in midday Asia as markets stay in risk-off mode. The Ukraine crisis is in the driving seat while traders await key MPC speakers. GBP/USD is under pressure at 1.3585 after ranging from a …
