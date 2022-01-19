GBP/USD is a mix of bad UK political situation and cleaner bill of covid health. The BoE will be the focus for the day ahead along with UK CPI and PM Johnson’s question time in Parliament. GBP/USD is …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD is firming in Asia despite UK political angst - January 18, 2022
- GBP/USD appears neutral, downside risks remain on GBP crosses – Morgan Stanley - January 18, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls could start to engage at a discount - January 18, 2022