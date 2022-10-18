The pound attempts to extend below 1.1300 on retreat from 1.1445. Investors scale down hopes of aggressive BoE tightening. GBP/USD might decline towards the mid-1.11s – Scotiabank. The pound is giving …
- GBP/USD is pushing lower and testing levels below 1.1300 - October 18, 2022
- U.S. Dollar (DXY) Is Swinging Between Gains And Losses After Yesterday’s Sell-Off - October 18, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recovers a few pips from daily low, lacks follow-through - October 18, 2022
