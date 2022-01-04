GBP/USD jumps back above 1.3500 mark, fresh daily high amid subdued USD demand

GBP/USD regained positive traction on Tuesday and shot back above the 1.3500 mark. The risk-on mood, softer US bond yields undermined the USD and extended support. The worsening COVID-19 situation in …
