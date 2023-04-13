GBP/USD gains positive traction for the fourth successive day and touches a fresh YTD peak. Expectations for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause weigh on the USD and remain supportive. Acceptance above …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD jumps to 1.2535 area, highest since June 2022 amid notable USD supply - April 13, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls remain in play after markets digested UK GDP data - April 13, 2023
- GBP/USD outlook: Bulls remain in play after markets digested UK GDP data - April 13, 2023