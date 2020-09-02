GBP/USD: Keeps losses from yearly top below 1.3400, BOE’s Bailey eyed

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey to be a witness in front of the Treasury Committee, US ADP will also be the key. GBP/USD remains heavy around 1.3380 while heading into the London open on Wednesday. The …
