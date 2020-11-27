GBP/USD keeps targeting a break of 1.3400 – UOB

We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward momentum has improved’ and that ‘a break of 1.3400 could lead to further gains towards 1.3440’. Our view did not materialize as GBP rose to a high of 1.3399 …
