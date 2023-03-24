GBP/USD fluctuates below 1.2300 after the Bank of England (BoE) hiked the policy rate by 25 bps yesterday. Economists at ING expect the pair to test 1.2420 and 1.2500 levels. “The BoE hiked by 25 bps …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Key 1.2420 and 1.2500 levels can be tested quite soon – ING - March 24, 2023
- GBP/USD: A test of 1.2400 appears not favoured near term – UOB - March 24, 2023
- Pound Australian Dollar Rate News, Outlook: GBP Dips To 1.835 Against AUD - March 24, 2023