GBP/USD bears take a breather around weekly low after BoE-induced slump. Cautious mood ahead of the key UK Q1 GDP, US inflation clues join mixed sentiment to prod Cable buyers. BoE couldn’t inspire …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD licks BoE-inflicted wounds below 1.2540 hurdle ahead of UK GDP, US inflation clues - May 12, 2023
- Is New Zealand Dollar Turning Corners? Price Setup in NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, GBP/NZD - May 11, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bears need validation from 1.2500 and UK GDP to keep the reins - May 11, 2023