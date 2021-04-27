UK aims for covid passport for overseas travel by late June, US CDC also prepares activity guidelines for fully vaccinated people. US Census report raise doubts over President Biden’s $2.25 trillion …
- GBP/USD: Looks to regain 1.3900 as US dollar bounce battles UK’s covid passport, Brexit news - April 27, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900 inside immediate triangle - April 26, 2021
- Pound-to-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: GBP Bids ‘Goodnight Vienna’ to USD Bulls - April 26, 2021