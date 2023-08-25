EUR/USD is extending losses toward 1.0750 after the downbeat Germany’s IFO survey. The Euro is also undermined by a Reuters report suggesting that risks are skewed for an ECB pause in September. The …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Losses to extend to the low 1.24s in the next few weeks – Scotiabank - August 25, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Can Pound Sterling stage a correction following Thursday’s slump? - August 25, 2023
- GBP/USD should find good support around 1.2500 in the event of more Dollar strength – ING - August 25, 2023