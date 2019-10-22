GBP/USD: Market turns indecisive near 1.30 amid Brexit uncertainty

Monday’s spinning top candle indicates the GBP/USD market has turned indecisive. A close below Monday’s low of 1.2874 would imply a bearish reversal. The focus today is on the Brexit bill’s second …
