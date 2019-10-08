GBP/USD may recover as support is stronger than resistance — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has been losing some ground amid pessimism about reaching a Brexit deal. However, technical levels are pointing to a higher chance of a move to the upside. The Technical Confluences Indicator …
