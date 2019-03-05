GBP/USD gradually dropped from the highs above 1.13300 and eventually slipped below 1.3200. Can it recover? It will not be too easy. The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that cable faces fierce r…
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD may struggle to recover 1.3200 after the recent fall — Confluence Detector - March 5, 2019
- GBP/USD Forecast: Little bearish price action ahead of UK PMI/Carney/Barclay-Cox-Barnier meeting - March 5, 2019
- Forex – India Flows: USD/INR remains below 71 as border tensions cool off - March 5, 2019