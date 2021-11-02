GBP/USD: Mildly offered near 1.3650 as Brexit optimism battles pre-Fed, BOE anxiety

GBP/USD prints three-day downtrend near the mid-October levels. France halts fishing-linked sanctions on UK before Thursday’s meeting. BOE rate hike expectations jump to 100% amid strong inflation.
