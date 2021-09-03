GBP/USD: Momentum improves further and targets 1.3910 – UOB

Solid upward momentum suggests that the current advance in GBP is likely to break 1.3850 and head towards 1.3885. For today, the major resistance at 1.3910 is likely out of reach. Support is at 1.3810 …
