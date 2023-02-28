GBP/USD is not in the clear however and must hold the 200-DMA at 1.1926 to avoid deeper losses which could still materialise in March.” “The outlook for wider Fed/BoE policy spread should limit upside …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD must hold the 200-DMA at 1.1926 to avoid deeper losses – SocGen - February 28, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling faces key hurdles as recovery continues - February 28, 2023
- GBP/USD Adds To Its Weekly Gains As DXY Index Slides - February 28, 2023