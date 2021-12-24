The Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate is being buoyed by optimistic UK data surrounding Omicron-related hospitalisations. At the time of writing, the Pound US Dollar exchange rate is trading …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD News, Outlook: Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Climbing Amid Omicron Optimism - December 24, 2021
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Subdued amid Soaring Covid-19 Cases - December 24, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Continues Parabolic Move - December 24, 2021