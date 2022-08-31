The next support at 1.1580 is not expected to come under threat. Resistance is at 1.1688 but only a breach of 1.1715 would indicate that the weakness in GBP has stabilized.” Next 1-3 weeks: “On Monday …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Next on the downside comes 1.1580 – UOB - August 31, 2022
- GBP/USD marches towards 1.1700 on weaker DXY, focus is on US NFP - August 31, 2022
- The Global Processed Food & Beverage Preservatives Market grew USD 5,619.38 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.32%. - August 30, 2022