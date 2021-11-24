For today, GBP is likely to trade sideways between 1.3350 and 1.3410.” Next 1-3 weeks: “On Monday (22 Nov, spot at 1.3435), we highlighted that ‘while GBP could dip below 1.3354, downward momentum is …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Next on the downside comes 1.3300 – UOB - November 24, 2021
- GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3400 as Brexit woes battle softer yields ahead of Fed Minutes - November 24, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off two-month-old support towards 1.3400 - November 23, 2021