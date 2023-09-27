Extra weakness could drag GBP/USD to the 1.2100 region in the next few weeks, note UOB Group’s Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia. 24-hour view: Yesterday, we held …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD now looks at 1.2100 – UOB - September 27, 2023
- Pound Australian Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: GBP/AUD Holds Steady Amid US Shutdown Jitters - September 27, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD weakens on upbeat US macro data released on Tuesday - September 27, 2023