GBP/USD prints mild gains after bouncing off July 24 low, eases from intraday high off-late. MPs will debate and vote on the IMB amid growing Tory rebellion, Former UK PMs also oppose breaking Brexit …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Off seven-week low, eyes Commons’ debate on Internal Market Bill - September 14, 2020
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is extremely oversold - September 13, 2020
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates losses below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement - September 13, 2020