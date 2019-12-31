GBP/USD: On the front foot near 1.3120 as Brexit optimism defies EU’s threats

GBP/USD stays positive around a two-week high. Expectations of higher wages, increasing odds of a cap to skilled migrants and strong trade ties with the US please cable buyers. EU’s Brexit signals …
