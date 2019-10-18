Assuming that the government does not attempt to manipulate that outcome into a green light for a no deal Brexit, downside potential is likely to be limited, with the October lows in the GBP/USD 1.22 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Outcome of UK’s parliamentary vote on Saturday to dictate the drivers of the coming sessions – Rabobank - October 18, 2019
- GBP/USD: Hinging On Boris’ Selling Skills - October 18, 2019
- Pound US Dollar exchange rate: GBP/USD rangebound ahead of fourth “meaningful vote” - October 18, 2019