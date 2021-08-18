A combination of factors prompted aggressive selling around GBP/USD on Tuesday. Worries that job losses will rise after the furlough scheme ends weighed on the GBP. The risk-off impulse benefitted the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Outlook: Bears take a brief pause ahead of UK CPI, FOMC minutes - August 18, 2021
- GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 after the heaviest fall since June, UK CPI, FOMC Minutes eyed - August 17, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: July monthly low at 1.3571 at sight - August 17, 2021