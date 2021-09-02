GBP/USD outlook: Bulls continue to struggle at key 1.3800 resistance zone

GBP/USD is trading under 1.38 as sterling suffers from elevated UK covid cases and Brexit-related shortages. The dollar is on the back foot after weak data and as tensions rise toward Friday’s Nonfarm …
