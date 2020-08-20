GBP/USD outlook: Cable extends advance but thick monthly cloud is seen as strong obstacle for bulls

GBP/USD consolidates below the 7.5-month high of 1.3268 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.0% YoY in July. Fears of another failed attempt to seal the Brexit deal, however, keep the further upside …
