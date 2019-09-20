GBP/USD Outlook: cable remains capped by 100DMA but still biased higher

Successful trading beyond 100-day simple moving average (DMA) fails to lend much strength to the GBP/USD pair as it struggles around 1.2520 during Friday morning. A rising trend-line since August-end, …
