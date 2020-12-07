GBP/USD outlook: Fresh pessimism over Brexit trade talks hurts sterling

Cable tumbled in early European trading on Monday (down 1.1% since opening in Asia), as sentiment soured after UK PM Johnson said that UK is ready to pull out of Brexit talks and comment from senior …
