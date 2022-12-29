Holiday-thinned markets and lack of news, keep the pair in a quiet mode, as mixed daily studies add to directionless near-term mode. The pair is on track for a monthly close in Doji with long upper …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD outlook: Near-term action remains in a narrow range and looks for fresh direction signals - December 29, 2022
- GBP/USD Forecast: The pair looks to extend sideways grind as key support holds - December 29, 2022
- GBP/USD: Bears headed for the previous low - December 29, 2022