GBP/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a range on Thursday. The prospects for more BoE rate hikes underpin the GBP and lend support to the major. Subdued USD demand …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Outlook: Near-term bias still seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders - January 19, 2023
- GBP sent lower against USD after approaching eight-month highs - January 19, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Steadies above 1.2300 inside key trading zone - January 19, 2023