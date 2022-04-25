GBP/USD Outlook: No signs of bearish exhaustion yet, remains vulnerable to slide further

GBP/USD continued losing ground on Monday and dropped to its lowest level since September 2020. Friday’s dismal UK macro data weighed on the GBP and exerted pressure amid sustained USD buying.
