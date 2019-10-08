GBP/USD Outlook: Pivotal support at 1.2270 tested again as Brexit pessimism weighs

Early Tuesday’s action stays in red and hit new low at 1.2264 (the lowest since 2 Oct) on probe through 1.2270 pivot (daily Kijun-sen/50% retracement of 1.1958/1.2582 upleg). Monday’s upside rejection …