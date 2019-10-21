GBP/USD outlook: Pound maintains positive tone and focuses 1.30 barrier despite extended Brexit uncertainty

Cable regained traction in early European trading on Monday after opening with gap-lower and falling 0.5% in Asia, as British parliament delayed a crucial vote on Brexit agreement. The pair surged to …
