GBP/USD outlook: Recovery extension is bullish signal which requires confirmation on close above cracked converged 20/10DMA’s

GBP/USD has risen to around 1.2450, as PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline. USD/JPY remained depressed for the …
