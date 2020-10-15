GBP/USD outlook: Sharp fall in equities, Brexit and risk of stricter Covid-19 measures deflate pound

Cable was sharply lower in Europe on Thursday (down 0.5% for the session), driven by increased risk aversion that pushed European equities lower and lifted safe-haven dollar. Fresh weakness returned …
