Sterling fell across the board on Friday, weighed down by weakness of Euro, as new lockdowns in Europe on surging coronavirus cases soured the sentiment. Austria will start a lockdown on Monday with …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD outlook: Sterling loses traction despite strong data, dragged by weaker euro - November 19, 2021
- GBP/USD falls sharply toward 1.3400 as dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows - November 19, 2021
- GBP/USD: Break above 1.36 to clear the way towards the 1.3910 mark – SocGen - November 19, 2021