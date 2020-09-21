GBP/USD Outlook: Turns vulnerable to retest multi-week lows, around 1.2765-60 region

GBP/USD witnessed some heavy selling for the second straight session on Monday. Lockdown worries amid resurgent COVID-19 cases in the UK undermined the sterling. A selloff in the equity markets …
