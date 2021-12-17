Cable is holding positive tone in early Friday following Thursday’s rally to 1.3374 (three-week high) after surprise BoE rate hike. Upbeat UK retail sales data (Nov 1.4% m/m from 1.1% in Oct and vs 0.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD outlook: Upbeat UK Retail Sales data add to positive post-BoE tone - December 17, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls move in at a discount - December 16, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls hunting down 1.3380 with eyes on 1.3400 - December 16, 2021