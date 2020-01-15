Cable dipped after UK data showed inflation unexpectedly fell to three-year low in December (Dec y/y 1.3% vs 1.5% prev/f/c). Weak inflation increases pressure on BoE to cut interest rates, which could …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Outlook: Weak inflation increases bets for rate cut and keeps pound under pressure - January 15, 2020
- BOE’s Saunders says probably appropriate to cut rates, GBP/USD struggles with 1.30 - January 15, 2020
- GBP/USD has improved its position ahead of inflation data— Confluence Detector - January 15, 2020