GBP/USD fluctuated sharply on Brexit headlines on Friday. After moving sideways near 1.2900 during the Asian session, the GBP/USD pair rose to a daily high of 1.2962 in the early European morning.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD pares early losses, trades with modest gains above 1.2920 - October 16, 2020
- GBP/USD remains steady above 1.2900 despite hard-Brexit speculation - October 16, 2020
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling set for rock on Trump’s last chance, after Boris’ Brexit move - October 16, 2020