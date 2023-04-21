GBP/USD comes under some selling pressure on Friday, albeit the fall lacks bearish conviction. The disappointing UK Retail Sales data, mixed UK PMIs undermine the GBP and exert pressure. Retreating US …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD pares intraday losses, down a little around 1.2420 ahead of US PMIs - April 21, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD seen trading within 1.2345-1.2510 - April 21, 2023
- GBP/USD seen trading within 1.2345-1.2510 – UOB - April 21, 2023