The GBP/USD pair has rebounded after a corrective move to near the round-level support at 1.2200 in the early Toyo session. The Cable has resumed its upside journey as the risk appetite of the market …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD picks demand around 1.2200 as risk appetite improves further - January 12, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecasts: A Return to Sub-$1.2150 in the Hands of UK Stats - January 12, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces around the 20/200-DMAs, back above 1.2200 - January 12, 2023