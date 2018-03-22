GBP/USD poised for further upside – UOB

24-hour view: “Expectation for sideway trading was wrong as GBP rocketed to a high of 1.4150 yesterday. The rally appears to have enough momentum to extend further but a clear break above 1.4200 would come as a surprise (next resistance is at 1.4230).
