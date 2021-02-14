UK PM Johnson signaled easing lockdown measures on completion of vaccination targets, ministers eye March 08 as the date. Friday’s upbeat UK GDP, Britain’s strong vaccine drive and US dollar weakness …
- GBP/USD: Poised to refresh yearly top as UK eyes to ease virus-led restrictions - February 14, 2021
- GBP/ZAR FX Outlook: Pound-to-Rand Exchange Rate Dips As Risk-On Mood Prevails - February 14, 2021
- Outlook For Pound To Dollar Exchange Rate Today: Bullish GBP/USD Trend Sees “1.40 Level In Its Sights” - February 14, 2021