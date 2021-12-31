GBP/USD grinds higher at multi-day top, bulls taking a breather after two-day uptrend. UK’s Sefcovic said, “London has breached great deal of trust.” Britain aims for ‘surge hubs’ as virus cases …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD grinds higher at multi-day top [Video] - December 30, 2021
- GBP/USD pokes seven-week top near 1.3500 as Brexit, coronavirus battle soft yields - December 30, 2021
- MARKET WRAP: FTSE edges lower, GBP/USD above 1.35 - December 30, 2021